GO vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.