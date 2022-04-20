GO vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Kuv100 nxt Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.