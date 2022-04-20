GO vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go E2o-plus Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1198 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun GO and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.