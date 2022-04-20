GO vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Datsun Kia Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.