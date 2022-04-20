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Datsun GO vs Kia Carens

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Carens Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Carens
BrandDatsunKia
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 11.02 Lakhs
Mileage19 to 19.5 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun GO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFISmartstream G 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
672-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0212.6 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180195 mm
Length
37884540 mm
Wheelbase
24502780 mm
Kerb Weight
859-
Height
15071708 mm
Width
16361800 mm
Bootspace
265216 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoLCD Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BeigeBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,84012,79,166
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,77811,01,900
RTO
20,4411,22,190
Insurance
28,12154,576
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,71127,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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