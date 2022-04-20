In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Carens Comparison