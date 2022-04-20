GO vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Santro Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.