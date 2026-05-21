GO vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go I20 n line [2021-2023] Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.84 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.