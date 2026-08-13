hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsGO vs Exter

Datsun GO vs Hyundai Exter

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Exter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Exter
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19 to 19.5 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
672-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm113.8 Nm@4000 r/min
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0219 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm81.8 bhp@6000 r/min
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165/70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165/70 R14
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
37883830 mm
Wheelbase
24502450 mm
Kerb Weight
859-
Height
15071643 mm
Width
16361723 mm
Bootspace
265-
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
5-
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 L
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
NoYes - Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
No-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Interior Colours
Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,8406,48,215
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,7785,80,600
RTO
20,44132,224
Insurance
28,12135,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,71113,932
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
Datsun redi-GO last received a facelift in 2020 but it wasn't good enough for the sales numbers to rise.
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
20 Apr 2022
The Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.79 lakh, bringing a comprehensive set of updates for 2026
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at 5.79 lakh with design and tech upgrades
20 Mar 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers