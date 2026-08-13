In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Exter Comparison