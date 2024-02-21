GO vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.