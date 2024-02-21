In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4