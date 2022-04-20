GO vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go City-4th-generation Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.