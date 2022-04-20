In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Freestyle Comparison