GO vs Freestyle Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Freestyle Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.