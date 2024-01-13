In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Ford EcoSport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs EcoSport Comparison