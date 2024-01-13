GO vs EcoSport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Ecosport Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Ford EcoSport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.