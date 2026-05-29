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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs Virtus

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Virtus
BrandCitroenVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km936 Km
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
315 litres521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
3981 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2651 mm
Height
1586 mm1507 mm
Width
1733 mm1752 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
48
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93411,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,30010,70,900
RTO
12,5801,17,420
Insurance
50,5547,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80025,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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