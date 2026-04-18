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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Yaris
BrandCitroenToyota
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
315 litres476
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Length
3981 mm4425
Wheelbase
2540 mm2550
Height
1586 mm1495
Width
1733 mm1730
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93410,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3009,16,000
RTO
12,58064,150
Insurance
50,55440,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80021,959

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