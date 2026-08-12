In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Citroen
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-