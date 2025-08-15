In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Citroen
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-