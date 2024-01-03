Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,14620,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00017,18,000
RTO
16,0001,87,800
Insurance
51,64697,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18143,073
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...

was inevitable and in the face of a string of newer three-row people movers in the market, Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to descend here as a potential game changer.The Innova Hycross has several claims to fame apart from its ‘Innova’ name tag. It is promising a dominant road presence, intimidating styling that is more on the lines of SUV body type, plenty of space in the cabin and a strong hybrid engine that significantly enhances the mileage of this mile muncher. Does the Innova Hycross then tick all the right boxes ahead of its official price launch?<strong>Here's a first-impression review of the all-new </strong><a target="_blank" href="https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/toyota"><strong>Toyota</strong></a><strong> Innova Hycross:</strong><h2>How big is the Toyota Innova Hycross:</h2>The Innova Crysta has always been a family vehicle with the dimensions to fit in everyone, and then some more. The Innova Hycross builds on this and enhances the numbers further still. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,845 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm which ought to translate into more space on the inside.<table><tbody><tr><td>Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta - dimensions</td><td>Hycross</td><td>Crysta</td></tr><tr><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td>Length</td><td>4755mm</td><td>4735mm</td></tr><tr><td>Width</td><td>1845mm</td><td>1830mm</td></tr><tr><td>Height</td><td>1795mm</td><td>1795mm</td></tr><tr><td>Wheelbase</td><td>2850mm</td><td>2750mm</td></tr><tr><td>Ground clearance</td><td>185mm</td><td>178mm</td></tr><tr><td>Cargo space</td><td>300 litres</td><td>300 litres</td></tr></tbody></table>While the Innova Hycross has bigger dimensions than the Innova Crysta, it is more likely to connect with potential buyers through its looks that are significantly differentWhile still an MPV largely, the SUV-ish credentials as far as visual cues are concerned, are undeniable

Read More

Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

