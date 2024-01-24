In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Citroen
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)