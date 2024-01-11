In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less