In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.