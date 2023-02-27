Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Driving Range
|320 Km
|765.6
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Battery
|29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|56 bhp 143 Nm
|-
|Charging Time
|10Hrs 30mins
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹13,11,146
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,43,000
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹51,646
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹28,181
|₹17,606