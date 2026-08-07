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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Tata Nexon, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Nexon
BrandCitroenTata
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Glovebox
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
315 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2498 mm
Height
1586 mm1620 mm
Width
1733 mm1804 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9348,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3007,39,990
RTO
12,58063,019
Insurance
50,55434,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80018,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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