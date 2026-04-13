In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Skoda Kushaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Kushaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Kushaq
|Brand
|Citroen
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-