In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less