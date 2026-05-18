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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs Duster

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Renault Duster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Duster
BrandCitroenRenault
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-13 to 15 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Bootspace
315 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Length
3981 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2657 mm
Height
1586 mm1701 mm
Width
1733 mm1815 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93412,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,30010,49,000
RTO
12,5801,04,900
Insurance
50,55445,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80025,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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