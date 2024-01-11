In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Citroen eC3 Price starts at 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone, MG Comet EV Price starts at 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
