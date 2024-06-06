In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10Hrs 30mins
|-