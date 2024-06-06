HT Auto
HomeCompare CarseC3 vs Swift [2021-2024]

Citroen eC3 vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 Swift [2021-2024]
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomaticManual, Automatic
Charging Time10Hrs 30mins-

eC3
Citroen eC3
Live
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine Type
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1.2L Dual Jet
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km858
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Length
3981 mm3845
Wheelbase
2540 mm2450
Kerb Weight
1302 kg875
Height
1586 mm1530
Width
1733 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
315 litres268
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,8866,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,0005,99,450
RTO
16,00028,808
Insurance
48,38632,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11214,219
Expert Rating
-

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punch | Petrol | Manual,Automatic 6 - 10.1 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

