In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. eC3 vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 Ignis Brand Citroen Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11.5 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Range 320 km/charge - Mileage - 20.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 29.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1197 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 10Hrs 30mins -