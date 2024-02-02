In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3
|Ignis
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10Hrs 30mins
|-