In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-