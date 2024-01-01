Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km806 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,1468,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,0007,46,500
RTO
16,00061,255
Insurance
51,64641,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18118,264

Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fronx vs Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Brezzanull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx's in-house crash test video has fuelled speculation that it may soon send the crossover for the Bharat NCAP crash test.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx crash tests under process; likely to head for BNCAP test soon
    28 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    View all
     