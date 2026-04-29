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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs Dzire

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Dzire
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Open Trunk
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Configuration Selector Knob
Glovebox
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Driving Range
320 km917 km
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
315 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2450 mm
Height
1586 mm1525 mm
Width
1733 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
7Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9347,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3006,26,000
RTO
12,58052,820
Insurance
50,55437,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80015,397
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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