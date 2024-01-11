Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km375 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm147 bhp 310 Nm
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,14616,90,683
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00015,99,000
RTO
16,00020,000
Insurance
51,64671,183
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18136,339

Hindustan Times
