In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-