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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs KUV100 NXT

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Kuv100 nxt
BrandCitroenMahindra
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-18.15 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1198 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Glovebox
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R14
Bootspace
315 litres243
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3981 mm3700
Wheelbase
2540 mm2385
Height
1586 mm1655
Width
1733 mm1735
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9346,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3006,08,675
RTO
12,58047,437
Insurance
50,55428,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80014,721

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