In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. eC3 vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Citroen Kia Price ₹ 11.5 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Range 320 km/charge - Mileage - 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 29.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 998 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 10Hrs 30mins -