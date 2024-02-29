Saved Articles

HT Auto
eC3 vs Sonet [2023-2024]

Citroen eC3 vs Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

eC3 vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 Sonet [2023-2024]
BrandCitroenKia
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionAutomaticManual, Automatic
Charging Time10Hrs 30mins-
eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,1468,73,739
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,0007,79,000
RTO
16,00058,530
Insurance
51,64635,709
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18118,780
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

