HT Auto
HomeCompare CarseC3 vs Seltos [2019-2023]

Citroen eC3 vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

Filters
eC3
Citroen eC3
Live
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1.5L CRDI VGT
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km1050
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 6 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,88612,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00010,65,000
RTO
16,0001,33,125
Insurance
48,38643,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11226,702
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
1353.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta
1353.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Creta
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
1353.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet
998.0 to 1493.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Sonet

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details