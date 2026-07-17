In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Seltos [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Seltos [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 9.95 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-