In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Kia Carens, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Carens Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Carens
|Brand
|Citroen
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-