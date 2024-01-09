In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Isuzu D-Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Isuzu D-Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs 16.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander. eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. D-Max: 1898 cc engine, 16.56 to 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less