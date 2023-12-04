Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Hyundai Verna

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Hyundai Verna, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km837 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 6 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,14612,73,027
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00010,96,500
RTO
16,0001,21,650
Insurance
51,64654,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18127,362
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive review

es of the model in a market dominated by SUVs. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Design updates </b><br>The exterior styling of the new Hyundai Verna, now in its sixth-generation, has been redone entirely. The face gets the bulk of the attention and sports a new parametric grille in blackened chrome, an LED light bar stretching between the LED DRLs and a new head light design. The Verna sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but depending on the engine option selected, gets either diamond-cut alloys or blacked alloys with red brake calipers. Over at the rear, the bumper has been reworked and so have the light signatures. The LED connected light strip also makes its debut on the model. The overall styling is a bit too polarizing and may or may not appeal to every sedan buyer in the market. But in terms of dimensions, the new Verna has grown. The segment-leading wheelbase is the biggest highlight here. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin highlights </b><br>The new Verna benefits enormously from its extended wheelbase which translates into more leg space for rear-seat passengers. The leather seat upholstery, the contrast stitching, the layered dashboard design, the two dashboard colour options – depending on the engine version selected, the 10.25-inch display and the switchable control for infotainment and climate control are some key note points. There is also a sunroof and the front seats now get both cooling and heated functions. The steering wheel design has been updated while the ambient lighting layout too has been updated. The Verna, therefore, offers an even more premium cabin, now with enhanced feature list and more space. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive traits </b><br>There are two petrol engine options with multiple transmission choices on the new Hyundai Verna. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor has been carried forward and is predictable in its drive trait. It is mated to a manual and an eight-step CVT. The automatic gearbox does take a bit of time to tick the right number and the engine builds momentum gradually. For more, much more fun though, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor ought to be the choice. One of the most powerful engines with dollops of torque, it is mighty capable of sprinting towards triple-digit speeds. The light steering set up aids in quick moves in congested cities but continues to lack needed feedback on highway speeds. The suspension has been stiffened and the NVH levels are well under control. There is also Level 2 ADAS technology which highlights the exhaustive feature list of the vehicle.

Read More

