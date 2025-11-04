In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-