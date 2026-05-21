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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs i20 N Line [2021-2023]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] I20 n line [2021-2023]
BrandCitroenHyundai
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 9.84 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-20.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsClutchless Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km749
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 55 R16
Bootspace
315 litres311
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3981 mm3995
Wheelbase
2540 mm2580
Height
1586 mm1505
Width
1733 mm1775
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
NoHalogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93410,99,153
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3009,84,100
RTO
12,58071,046
Insurance
50,55443,507
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80023,625

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