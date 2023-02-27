|Engine Type
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1.2 l Kappa
|Others
|Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Driving Range
|320 Km
|753
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Battery
|29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|56 bhp 143 Nm
|-
|Charging Time
|10Hrs 30mins
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹12,14,886
|₹7,85,305
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,50,000
|₹6,91,200
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹59,250
|Insurance
|₹48,386
|₹34,255
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,112
|₹16,879