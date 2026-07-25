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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs i20

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Hyundai i20

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Hyundai i20, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs i20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] I20
BrandCitroenHyundai
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-16 to 17.75 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 70 R14
Bootspace
315 litres311 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2580 mm
Height
1586 mm1505 mm
Width
1733 mm1775 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessManual Key-Operated
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9346,58,260
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3005,99,001
RTO
12,58023,960
Insurance
50,55434,799
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80014,148
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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