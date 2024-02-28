Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

eC3 vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 Creta [2020-2024]
BrandCitroenHyundai
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1493 cc
TransmissionAutomaticManual, Automatic
Charging Time10Hrs 30mins-
eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km1050
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 6 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,14614,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00011,96,100
RTO
16,0001,59,843
Insurance
51,64650,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18130,232
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

