In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Citroen eC3 Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel.
eC3 gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10Hrs 30mins
|-