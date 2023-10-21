Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Honda civic

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Honda civic, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km775.5 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
On-Road Price
13,11,14620,77,073
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00017,93,900
RTO
16,0001,85,720
Insurance
51,64690,954
Accessories Charges
06,499
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18144,644

