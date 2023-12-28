Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarseC3 vs City Hybrid

Citroen eC3 vs Honda City Hybrid

In 2024, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 and Honda City Hybrid, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
V
₹18.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor PanLithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,14621,49,399
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,00018,89,000
RTO
16,0002,02,180
Insurance
51,64657,719
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18146,198

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Shalinder Singh poses for photos in front of a 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid in California. Like many hybrid vehicle buyers, Singh, an Uber driver, said that for him, the gas savings helped tip the price equation in favour of a Honda CR-V hybrid over the corresponding gasoline model. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Hybrid vehicles in demand in US, more than electric cars. Here is why
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    View all
     