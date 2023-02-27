HT Auto
Citroen eC3 vs Honda city-4th-generation

eC3
Citroen eC3
Live
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km696 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,88610,39,759
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,0009,29,900
RTO
16,00071,636
Insurance
48,38633,524
Accessories Charges
04,699
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11222,348
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

