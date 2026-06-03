In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Honda City, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs City Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|City
|Brand
|Citroen
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-