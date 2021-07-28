hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs Figo

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Ford Figo

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Ford Figo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Figo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Figo
BrandCitroenFord
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 5.49 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1194 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km777
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringSemi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent McPherson
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
315 litres257
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3981 mm3941
Wheelbase
2540 mm2490
Height
1586 mm1525
Width
1733 mm1704
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,9346,58,650
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3005,82,000
RTO
12,58037,010
Insurance
50,55429,141
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80013,942

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Ford may launch Aspire sedan with six-speed automatic gearbox soon.
After Figo, Ford Aspire may also get automatic gearbox
28 Jul 2021
Ford Ikon (left) and Ford EcoSport (right) are two among the 12 models the US-based carmaker brought to India since 1995.
From Escort, Ikon to Figo, Freestyle: Ford’s India journey at a glance
9 Sept 2021
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
12 Mar 2024
French auto giant Citroen had launched the Basalt last year with an aim to seize opportunity amid rising trend of coupe SUVs in India. Six months since its launch, the Basalt has not been able to boost Citroen's sale in India.
Citroen Basalt: Success or failure? How the French SUV performed in first 6 months
7 Feb 2025
Ford Motor has introduced a new variant of the Mustang sedan called the Dark Horse. It will replace the GT and GT Convertible as the flagship offering from the Mustang family.
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
15 Sept 2022
Based on a new platform which will also underpin upcoming Jeep Compass SUV, the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with both ICE and electric powertrain options.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next generation French SUV promises
24 Oct 2024
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
24 Jan 2022
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers