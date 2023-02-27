HT Auto
Citroen eC3 vs Force Motors Gurkha

eC3
Citroen eC3
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableF M 2.6 CR CD BS VI
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,88616,25,234
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00013,59,000
RTO
16,0001,81,875
Insurance
48,38683,859
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11234,932
