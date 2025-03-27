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HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs Gurkha

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Force Motors Gurkha

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Force Motors Gurkha, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater). eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Gurkha Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Gurkha
BrandCitroenForce Motors
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-9.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2596 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp138 bhp @ 3200 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km-
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15255 / 65 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringMulti-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15255 / 65 R18
Bootspace
315 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Length
3981 mm3965 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2400 mm
Height
1586 mm2080 mm
Width
1733 mm1865 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000300000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93419,96,920
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,30016,75,000
RTO
12,5802,25,375
Insurance
50,55496,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80042,921
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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